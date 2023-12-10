Cook rushed seven times for 13 yards and caught his lone target for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans.

The Jets' offense came alive with 30 second-half points after the game was scoreless at halftime, but Cook unsurprisingly didn't play a major part in that success. Breece Hall nursed an ankle injury in practice but ended up handling his usual workload, turning 18 touches into 126 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Cook will likely continue to work in a change-of-pace role behind Hall in Week 15 against the Dolphins.