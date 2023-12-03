Cook (shoulder) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cook (shoulder) and top RB Breece Hall (hamstring) are both expected to suit up Sunday, while Israel Abanikanda (illness) remains questionable. In the five games since New York's bye week Cook has only surpassed two carries on a single occasion, though he did match his season-best mark with three targets in Week 12's loss to the Dolphins. The veteran's status will be made official roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.