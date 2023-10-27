Cook said Thursday he will speak general manager Joe Douglas about a possible trade due to frustrations with his role on offense, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cook, who has carried the ball just 39 times for 109 yards (2.8 YPC) across six appearances while hauling all nine of his targets for 46 yards, is now operating as the clear backup to Breece Hall after opening the season in a timeshare. The veteran back has just 10 touches over the last two games while Hall has 42, so frustrations with his reduced role are understandable, but Cook has shown little on the field to convince New York he needs more touches. It's possible after speaking with the coaching staff that Cook earns a few more reps during Sunday's game against the Giants, but at this point even if he were to officially request a trade, there's no guarantee teams around the league would be willing to part with much draft capital as compensation.