Cook has been showing improved speed in practice, coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Cook has been dreadful through four games, rushing for just 74 yards on 30 carries while adding 44 yards on eight catches. According to Saleh, Cook's still getting his legs underneath him after signing with the Jets in mid-August, but the numbers on the running back's GPS tracker in practice are improving. Saleh also said that fellow running back Breece Hall will no longer be on a pitch count after being eased in early in the season, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, so unless Cook picks up the pace in games, he's likely to cede the majority of the workload to Hall moving forward.