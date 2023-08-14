The Jets and Cook (shoulder) agreed to terms of a one-year contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Only hours after Ezekiel Elliott signed with the Patriots, another running back domino has fallen with Cook signing with an AFC West rival. The Vikings officially released Cook on June 9 after being unable to find a trade partner, and after visiting with the Jets early on in training camp, his expected landing spot has come to pass. In New York, he'll join forces with former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and provide depth to a backfield that rosters Breece Hall, who is the final stages of his recovery from the torn ACL that he sustained Week 7 of last season. If Hall isn't healthy for the season opener, Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, likely will be the lead runner for the Jets, followed by Michael Carter.