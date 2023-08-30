Cook (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Tuesday and declared himself healthy ahead of New York's Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cook's ongoing recovery from a February shoulder surgery coupled with a trip to Florida for the birth of his child delayed his practice debut with the Jets, but he told the media after Tuesday's practice that he did "everything" and is fully healthy heading into the season. Breece Hall (knee) has also been making progress in his recovery, but Cook is expected to get more touches than Hall in the season opener while the Jets ease Hall back into game action. Both running backs are expected to be key contributors for the team's new-look offense in 2023.