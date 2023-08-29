Cook (shoulder) is slated to practice Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This will mark Cook's first practice of the summer, and while it remains to be seen if he'll be a full participant, the running back's return to the field has him on track to be ready for Week 1 action. As the coming season approaches, Cook is in line to work in tandem with Breece Hall, who continues to work his way back from an ACL tear that he suffered last October. Assuming both backs are available, some form of a time-share figures to be in play initially, given that the Jets could elect to ease Hall back into the mix out of the gate.