Cook rushed twice for 13 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills.

Michael Carter's departure leading up to the Week 11 loss didn't result in additional touches for Cook. Breece Hall was held to 23 rushing yards on 10 carries and has failed to reach 30 rushing yards in any of New York's last three games, but Hall was the team's leading receiver Sunday and scored all of the Jets' points with a second-quarter touchdown catch. Hall's well-rounded skill set allows him to play a three-down role, leaving limited opportunities for Cook to see the field.