Cook rushed twice for five yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

After expressing frustration with his role during the week, Cook was once again used sparingly. Breece Hall was hardly better on the ground with 17 yards on 12 carries, but Hall had 76 yards and the Jets' lone touchdown as a pass catcher. Cook's averaging just 2.8 YPC, and only one of his nine catches this season has gone for a first down, so Cook hasn't done much to earn more touches at Hall's expense.