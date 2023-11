Cook rushed four times for 26 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the Raiders.

Cook tied his season long with a 10-yard run in the second quarter. He also had his most efficient outing on the ground as a member of the Jets, as Cook's previous single-game best was 4.0 YPC. Breece Hall was held to just 28 rushing yards on 13 carries, but Cook's limited usage despite Hall's struggles just highlights how large the gap in role between the two running backs has grown.