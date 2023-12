Cook didn't have a carry or target in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders.

Breece Hall turned 32 touches into 191 scrimmage yards and Israel Abanikanda rushed nine times for 43 yards while Cook remained stapled to the bench. The 6-9 Jets will likely continue to rely primarily on the 22-year-old Hall and 21-year-old Abanikanda over the 28-year-old Cook down the stretch, especially since Cook's averaging just 3.2 yards per carry with New York.