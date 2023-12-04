Cook (shoulder) rushed nine times for 35 yards, caught one of two targets for 11 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons.

Cook posted his highest rushing yardage total of the season, but his second-quarter fumble in Jets territory set up the only touchdown of the game on Atlanta's ensuing drive. New York's offense has struggled all season, and Cook's poor play after signing with the Jets as a free agent has contributed to the team's shortcomings.