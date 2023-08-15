Cook (shoulder), who signed a one-year contract with the Jets on Monday, is at least one week away from being able to practice with his new team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cook is nearing the end of his recovery from shoulder surgery in February, and it looks like the Jets want to ensure he is ready to go before he begins participating at camp. Once he enters the fray, the 28-year-old will provide depth to a backfield that includes Breece Hall, who is in the final stages his recovery from an ACL tear sustained in Week 7 of last season. Should Hall ultimately not be ready for the season opener, Cook would likely be the team's lead runner, with Michael Carter right behind him.