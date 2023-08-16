Cook (shoulder), who has officially signed his contract with the Jets, observed practice and attended meetings Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Cimini adds that Cook is in to line to fly home to South Florida for the birth of his first child, then return to the team next week. The report also notes that the running back won't practice for about week due as he continues to recover from February shoulder surgery. In a previous report, Cimini suggested that the Jets plan to limit the early-season workload of Breece Hall, who suffered a torn ACL on Oct. 23 last season, and in such a scenario the team wold lean more heavily on Cook. Also in the Jets' running back mix are Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda.