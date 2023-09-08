Cook is expected to split snaps with Breece Hall (knee), as well as Michael Carter and Israel Abanikanda in Monday's season opener against the Bills, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Cook isn't on the injury report, but he has been fully practicing for less than two weeks coming off shoulder rehab, while Hall has been practicing in a limited capacity as the Jets ease him in after last season's torn ACL. Both should contribute against Buffalo, but New York doesn't want to overexert either of its top two running backs early, especially since the coaching staff also likes the shifty Carter and the speedy rookie Abanikanda. A running back rotation could allow Cook to perform better on a per-touch basis while staying fresh, but his workload is unlikely to rival the volume he saw as the bellcow in Minnesota.