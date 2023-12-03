Cook (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

A late addition to the Week 13 injury report after the shoulder issue resulted in him being a limited participant in Friday's practice, Cook ended up taking a questionable tag into Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh indicated after Friday's practice that Cook would be fine for Sunday's game, and as anticipated, the running back avoided the inactive list. He should operate as the top backup to lead back Breece Hall, though that role hasn't translated to much in the way of production for Cook of late. Over the Jets' five games since the team's Week 7 bye, Cook has taken on just 14 touches (11 carries, three receptions) while accounting for 73 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns.