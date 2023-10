Cook rushed three times for 12 yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Cook opened the season in a timeshare with Breece Hall, but Hall has 42 touches in the last two games compared to Cook's 10. The Jets have little reason to increase Cook's usage after the team's Week 7 bye, as the veteran running back is averaging a paltry 2.8 YPC, while Hall's at a robust 6.5 YPC.