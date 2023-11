Cook rushed twice for seven yards and caught one of two targets for one yard in Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers.

Cook has nine touches over the Jets' last three games, while Breece Hall has averaged 18.3 touches per game over that span. After mustering 59 scrimmage yards in his Jets debut, Cook hasn't reached 30 yards in a game since, and that's unlikely to change barring an injury to Hall.