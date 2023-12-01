Coach Robert Saleh noted Friday that Cook is dealing with a shoulder issue, but "should be fine" for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Cook wasn't on the Jets' first two Week 13 injury reports, but it appears as though his shoulder may have flared up during or after Thursday's practice. The team's upcoming report will reveal whether Cook and/or Breece Hall (hamstring) head into the weekend with an injury designation.