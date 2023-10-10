Cook rushed six times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos.

While Cook delivered another pedestrian performance, Breece Hall worked as the focal point of New York's offense with 177 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. With Hall handling a full workload after being eased in over the first few weeks, Cook has been relegated to sharing backup duties with Michael Carter, who had 22 scrimmage yards on one carry and three catches Sunday. Heading into a Week 6 home game against the Eagles, Cook's averaging just 19.4 rushing yards per game with the Jets.