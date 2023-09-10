Cook is still expected to see the "bulk of the carries" out of the Jets backfield Monday against Buffalo and for the early part of the season, even though Breece Hall (knee) is set to be available Week 1, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hall suffered a torn ACL and meniscus last October but seems to have had a relatively seamless recovery. Though Hall will take a questionable designation into Week 1, he's in line to be active for the contest after turning in a full practice Saturday. The Jets ultimately envision Hall stepping back in as their No. 1 back, but Cook -- who signed a one-year, $7 million deal with New York last month -- is set to lead the backfield early on as Hall is eased back in from knee surgery. Though the presence of Hall puts a ceiling on Cook's potential fantasy production, the former Vikings standout should see enough touches to be a useful RB2 or flex option in the majority of fantasy leagues until Hall is ready to handle a more sizable role.