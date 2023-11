Cook rushed once for two yards and caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Cook got three touches compared to 14 for Breece Hall, while rookie Israel Abanikanda finished without a touch. The status quo in the Jets' backfield is unchanged heading into a Week 13 matchup with the Falcons, with Cook locked in as the team's No. 2 running back but seeing minimal usage behind Hall.