Cook (shoulder) is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow RB Breece Hall, who continues to work his way back from an ACL tear that he suffered last October. With Israel Abanikanda sidelined by a thigh injury, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and Travis Dye are available to handle carries versus the Giants. Then once the regular season approaches, Cook -- who is bouncing back from a shoulder issue -- and Hall figure to lead the team's backfield, but how the carries might be distributed early on remains to be seen, given that both players are coming back from injuries.