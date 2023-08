Crockett rushed four times for seven yards and didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 21-16 preseason loss to Cleveland.

Crockett was looked at briefly by trainers in the fourth quarter after taking a big hit. The hit jarred the ball loose but it went out of bounds. He was cleared to return to the game, so Crockett came out of the preseason opener healthy but no closer to competing for a roster spot given his modest output.