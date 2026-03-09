Belton and the Jets agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Belton spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Giants after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he'll stay in New York but suit up for the Jets in 2026. He's coming off the most productive season of his career, finishing with 120 tackles (60 solo), including 2.0 sacks, five pass defenses (one interception) and three forced fumbles across 17 regular-season games in 2025. Belton will likely compete with Malachi Moore for the second starting spot at safety alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.