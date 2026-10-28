Belton registered nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Belton continues to put together a productive season, as he's posted seven or more stops in each of his past five games. The former New York Giant has yet to miss a defensive snap this season in his first campaign as a Jet. After posting a career-high 120 stops across 17 regular-season contests last year, Belton is on pace to challenge that mark with 56 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) through seven games this year. He's also tallied three defensed passes.