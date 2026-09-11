Ponds (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Toward the end of training camp, there was optimism that Ponds would make his NFL regular-season debut against Tennessee. The rookie second-rounder was a limited participant in all three practices this week, but the doubtful tag indicates that he's likely not quite ready to return from a calf injury that he sustained in late July. If Ponds is ruled out for Week 1, the Jets would lose a special-teams asset and depth in the secondary behind starting corners Brandon Stephens, Jarvis Brownlee and Nahshon Wright.