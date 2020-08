Brown (undisclosed) was activated off the non-football injury list Saturday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Brown has been on the NFI list since July 30. He is a distant third in the tight end pecking order for the Jets behind Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin, but will look to make an impression at camp regardless. His 2019 season ended in December following ankle surgery, but it now appears his health is finally back up to par.