Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Brown was limited at practice throughout the week and is looking like a game time decision. Trevon Wescon would be in line to back up Ryan Griffin should he ultimately be unable to go.Chris Herndon (suspension) is set to return in next week against the Cowboys, which will knock Brown one more down the depth chart.

