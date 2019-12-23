Play

Brown failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.

With their top two tight ends both injured, the Jets have largely ignored the position in the passing game recently. Brown and rookie Tevon Wesco combined for one catch, and the team has more incentive to find out what it has in Wesco than the 27-year-old Brown.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends