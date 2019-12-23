Jets' Daniel Brown: Goose egg in win
Brown failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.
With their top two tight ends both injured, the Jets have largely ignored the position in the passing game recently. Brown and rookie Tevon Wesco combined for one catch, and the team has more incentive to find out what it has in Wesco than the 27-year-old Brown.
