Brown signed a contract with the Jets on Monday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brown has seen the majority of his offensive snaps as a blocker since entering the league in 2015, and was not targeted through 14 games with the Bears last season. If the 26-year-old is able to carve out a spot on the 53-man roster, he'll likely play a similar role with the Jets.

