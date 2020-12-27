site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Daniel Brown: Makes first catch of season
Brown caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.
Brown made his first catch of the season count, picking up 13 yards to convert on 3rd-and-9. The fourth-string tight end is a near non-factor in New York's offense.
