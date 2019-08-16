Brown caught one of two targets for eight yards in Thursday's 22-10 win over Atlanta in Week 2 of preseason.

Brown's catch came on a second-half pass thrown by third-stringer Davis Webb, suggesting Brown remains little more than a depth option at the tight end position. Rookie Trevon Wesco had a touchdown called back on a penalty in this one and currently represents Brown's biggest competition for the No. 3 tight end spot behind Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin.