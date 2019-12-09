Play

Brown caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over Miami.

Brown and rookie Trevon Wesco were the only healthy tight ends remaining after Ryan Griffin exited early on due to an ankle injury. Even if Griffin is forced to miss time beyond this game, Brown doesn't have enough receiving ability to warrant fantasy consideration.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories