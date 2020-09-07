site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Daniel Brown: Returns to active roster
RotoWire Staff
The Jets re-signed Brown on Sunday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Brown only spent a day apart from New York before the team opted to re-sign him. He'll offer New York depth at tight end behind Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin.
