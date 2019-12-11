Brown is expected to start at tight end against the Ravens on Thursday with Ryan Griffin (ankle) ruled out, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Brown played 87 percent of snaps on offense during Week 14's win over the Dolphins, during which Griffin left the field early in the first quarter. The James Madison product doesn't offer much upside as a pass catcher, but he could nonetheless warrant fantasy consideration in leagues that start multiple tight ends due to his expected opportunity.