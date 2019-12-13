Play

Brown caught one of two targets for four yards during Thursday's 42-21 loss to the Ravens.

Brown played 29 snaps (49 percent) on offense with Ryan Griffin (ankle) out for the season. The James Madison product stands to continue splitting tight end reps with Trevon Wesco going forward, but due to his lack of upside as a pass catcher he doesn't warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.

