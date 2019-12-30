Play

Brown caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Buffalo.

Brown came in with just four catches all season but closed out the campaign in style with his first multi-catch effort. He was forced into a larger role with injuries ravaging the tight end depth chart above him, but Brown will go back to a depth role next season, be it with the Jets or elsewhere.

