The Jets placed Brown (undisclosed) on the non-football injury list Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Brown is a distant third in the tight end pecking order for the Jets behind Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin. That said, Griffin is still in recovery mode from December ankle surgery, which could have allowed Brown to have increased reps in the coming weeks. Instead, Brown is dealing with an unknown injury of his own, leaving his status in limbo for the time being.