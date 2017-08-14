Play

Jets' Daniel Williams: Heading to Big Apple

Williams signed a contract with the Jets on Monday.

Williams, an undrafted rookie, caught 184 passes for 2,497 yards and 19 touchdowns in four seasons at Jackson State. He should have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in a Jets receiving corps that is desperately looking for answers in the wake of Quincy Enunwa's neck injury.

