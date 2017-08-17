Jets' Daniel Williams: Suffers concussion in practice

Williams suffered a concussion during practice Thursday, NJ.com reports.

Williams reportedly made a terrific catch on a 50-yard pass from quarterback Christian Hackenberg, but he suffered a concussion at some point during the session (it's unclear if it was on the long pass play), and he will need to progress through the league's concussion protocol before he can return to the field. With the lack of talent on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart, Williams could move up if he continues to impress.