Jets' Darius James: Signs with Jets

James signed a contract with the Jets on Friday.

James, an undrafted free agent out of Auburn, will be looking to earn a role as a depth offensive lineman for the Jets in 2018. He started every game for Auburn over the past two years and has the size (6-foot-4, 327 pounds) to be a capable NFL player. He played tackle most recently but has experience all across the line and could fill in elsewhere if needed.

