Jets' Darron Lee: Absence due to team rules violation
Lee did not play in Week 13's game against the Chiefs due to a violation of team rules, Andy Vasquez of New Jersey's The Record reports.
Depending on the nature of the violation, Lee could either miss more time or he could be back for Week 14's contest against the Broncos.. Stay tuned as the week goes on for further information regarding his status.
