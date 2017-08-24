Jets' Darron Lee: Back at practice
Lee (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Lee missed three consecutive days with an apparent stomach virus, but now appears to be on track to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Giants. The 22-year-old is the likely starter at insider linebacker for the Jets this season.
