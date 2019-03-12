Jets' Darron Lee: Candidate to be traded
Lee is a candidate to be traded or cut by the Jets, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.
With the Jets having brought in four-time Pro Bowl selection C.J. Mosley on a five-year, $85 million deal and Avery Williamson under contract with a $10 million dead-cap penalty for 2019, Lee appears to be the odd man out in the team's linebacker corps. It's possible that the Jets elect to retain the 2016 first-round pick in a reduced role, but his talent in coverage and blitzing situations should garner him a solid trade market. Lee carries just a $1.4 million penalty for 2019 if the Jets decide to trade or cut him.
