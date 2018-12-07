Jets' Darron Lee: Done for season after suspension
Lee received a four-game suspension Friday for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Unless Lee plans to appeal the suspension, his 2018 season will come to an end with just four games remaining on the Jets' schedule. With the fantasy playoffs underway in many IDP leagues, Lee's absence comes at an especially unfortunate time. He had been a serviceable option at linebacker this season with 74 tackles, five pass breakups, three interceptions and a touchdown through 12 outings. Kevin Pierre-Louis or Neville Hewitt could be pressed into a larger role on the inside next to Avery Williamson with Lee out of the picture.
