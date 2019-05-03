The Jets did not pick up Lee's fifth-year option in time for Friday's deadline, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

By letting the deadline pass without picking up the option, the Jets ensured that Lee would become a free agent during 2020. The former first-round pick will now be playing in a contract season, trying to improve on last year when he set a new career-low in solo tackles with only 43.0.

More News
Our Latest Stories