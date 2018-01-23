Jets' Darron Lee: Finishes with career-high in tackles and sacks
Lee finished the 2017 season with 94 tackles and three sacks.
Lee's playing time greatly increased from his rookie season, and he paid it off by racking up 21 more tackles and two more sacks. He was very consistent for the Jets throughout the season and even reached double-digit tackles twice. Davis is signed through the 2019 season and there's every reason to believe he'll be back in the middle of the Jets' defense next season.
