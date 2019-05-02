The Jets won't be picking up Lee's fifth-year option for 2020, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The news hardly comes as a surprise with reports coming out in March that Lee was a candidate to be cut or traded following the free-agent additions of Avery Williamson and C.J. Mosley over the past two offseasons. Lee also missed the final four games of last season with a suspension for a substance abuse violation. The 24-year-old would carry only a $1.4 million dead cap penalty if cut by the Jets.