Jets' Darron Lee: Misses second straight day of practice
Lee (illness) did not suit up for Tuesday's practice, Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger reports.
His Tuesday absence marks the second consecutive day that Lee was unable to practice. The specifics regarding the illness are still relatively unknown, but the Jets don't appear to be overly concerned at the moment. The expectation is that Lee will resume football activities in the coming days, but if he doesn't there could be a bigger issue at hand.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday night
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...