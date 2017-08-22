Lee (illness) did not suit up for Tuesday's practice, Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger reports.

His Tuesday absence marks the second consecutive day that Lee was unable to practice. The specifics regarding the illness are still relatively unknown, but the Jets don't appear to be overly concerned at the moment. The expectation is that Lee will resume football activities in the coming days, but if he doesn't there could be a bigger issue at hand.